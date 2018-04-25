Donald Trump Responds to ‘Love’ from Kanye West: ‘Thank You Kanye, Very Cool!’

President Donald Trump responded to artist Kanye West, after the rap superstar expressed love and support for the president.

“You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West wrote. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

West commented on Twitter after receiving backlash from liberal fans for saying positive things about the president.

“Thank you Kanye, very cool!” Trump responded on Twitter shortly after Breitbart News asked Press Secretary Sarah Sanders at the White House press briefing whether the president had communicated recently with West.

In response to Trump, West posted a picture of a Trump MAGA campaign hat that was autographed by the president as well as a screen image of the president’s tweet.