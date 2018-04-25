Kanye West: ‘The Mob Can’t Make Me Not Love’ Trump

Grammy-winning rap superstar Kanye West said Wednesday that not even a liberal mob or the media will change his opinion on Donald Trump, describing the president as his “brother” with whom he shares “dragon energy.”

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West wrote in a tweet storm. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

The super-producer also said that he’s not “scared of the media.”

Later, West revealed he also loved failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, adding that the people around him were split “50 50” on the idea of President.

“If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you,” the fashion mogul wrote. “For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary. I love Hillary too.”

“I love when people have their own ideas. You don’t have to be allowed anymore. Just be,” West continued. “Love who you want to love. That’s free thought. I’m not even political. I’m not a democrat or a republican.”

He also revealed that his wife, glamour model Kim Kardashian, had called him and demanded he clarified that he does not agree with “anyone but himself.”

“My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone,” he added. “I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

Last week, Kanye infuriated liberals after he praised black conservative commentator and Trump supporter Candace Owens, stating that he “loves the way [she] thinks.”

Owens has built a reputation as a conservative firebrand, known for her stinging critiques of organizations such as Black Lives Matter and the concept of white guilt.

West, who remains one of the world’s most popular and recognizable musicians, met with Trump in the wake of his election to the presidency, where the pair discussed issues including “bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

The rapper has long-touted the possibility of a 2024 presidential run himself, although it remains unclear how serious he is about running.

