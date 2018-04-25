Kim Kardashian West Defends Kanye as a ‘Free Thinker’ After Media Smear Him for Trump Love

Kim Kardashian West slammed mainstream media critics attempting to demonize her husband Kanye West after the Grammy-winning rapper-producer publicly expressed support for President Donald Trump.

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary,” Kim wrote in a searing tweet on Wednesday.

“So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair,” she wrote. “Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening.”

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

“He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive,” Kim continued, adding that while she doesn’t agree with President Donald Trump on many topics, her husband shared his opinion about the president and should not be vilified for it.

“Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line,” she said.

Now when he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner slammed People magazine for quoting “sources” that said Kanye West’s latest social media comments are evidence of his failing mental state.

Kim’s comments come on the heels of Kayne West’s week-long tweet storm in which he’s encouraged his 18 million followers to challenge conventional thinking, reject groupthink and shared a photo of himself wearing one of the president’s “Make America Great Again” hats.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson