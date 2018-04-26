Alyssa Milano to Lead Protest at NRA Convention

Alyssa Milano is calling fellow activists to join her in Dallas, Texas, May 5 to protest Vice President Mike Pence and the NRA Annual Meetings.

The protest itself is one of the first orders of business for the newly launched #NoRA, the “No Rifle Association initiative.”

#NoRA tweeted:

We'll be protesting the NRA convention in Dallas, and we need you with us.https://t.co/TGRyX6qskC — #NoRA (@NoRA4USA) April 26, 2018

On April 20, Breitbart News reported the launch of #NoRA, noting that it included celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Ashley Judd, Jimmy Kimmel, W. Kamau Bell, Don Cheadle, Minnie Driver, Jon Favreau, Nathan Fillion, Jordan Horowitz, Julianne Moore, Michael Moore, Patton Oswalt, Annabella Sciorra, Jill Soloway, and Amber Tamblyn.

Alyssa Milano retweeted the #NoRA tweet on April 26, making clear she plans to take part in the protest and wants other activists to join:

In Dallas May 5th? Come help us peacefully protest the NRA convention where @VP will be their featured speaker. RSVP below. https://t.co/Flg97U3MX7 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 26, 2018

Celebrities began a steady attack on the NRA following the February 14 Parkland school shooting. In fact, within hours of the Parkland attack, Chelsea Handler accused NRA-back Republicans of having blood on their hands.

Student activists hammered the NRA as well, and their attacks were joined by establishment media outlets like CNN.

As celebrities and activists attacked the NRA, the American people donated to the organization. The NRA ended the month of March with a 15-year record high for donations: nearly $2.5 million for March alone.

