Celebs Attack Kanye West over Pro-Trump Tweets: ‘Complete Freaking Lunatic’

A horde of Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter this week to slam Kanye West after the fashion designer and Grammy-winning rapper expressed love and support for President Donald Trump.

Comedian and former View co-host Rosie O’Donnell scolded West’s attempt to encourage people to challenge conventional thinking, warning him that President Trump is “a fucking moron kanye” and demanding he “wake from the illusion.”

hes a fucking moron kanye – wake from the illusion — ROSIE (@Rosie) April 25, 2018

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn called West a “complete freaking lunatic” responding to a tweet in which President Trump celebrated West for tweeting his “signed” Make America Great Again hat.

It’s nice to see black people and white people coming together to be complete freaking lunatics. https://t.co/QaIs8LdPN4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2018

Elsewhere, singer John Legend, a longtime collaborator with West, appeared to address Kanye West’s recent remarks about breaking mental prisons and President Trump.

“I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can’t be blind to the truth,” Legend wrote in a series of tweets. “The defining trait of Trump’s campaign and political profile was his embrace of white supremacy. He made it clear every time he spoke. Some serious cognitive dissonance to ignore that for the other x% you might find appealing. I guess I agree with >1% of anyone’s thoughts though.”

I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can’t be blind to the truth. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

The defining trait of Trump’s campaign and political profile was his embrace of white supremacy. He made it clear every time he spoke. Some serious cognitive dissonance to ignore that for the other x% you might find appealing. I guess I agree with >1% of anyone’s thoughts though — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

Rapper Snoop Dogg was more pointed in his attacks against West, captioning an Instagram post of the Chicago rapper wearing a MAGA hat, saying, “That mighty white of you Kanye.”

Kanye West has spent a week using his Twitter encouraged his nearly 30 million followers to challenge conventional thinking, reject groupthink. He sent social media into a frenzy when he praised black conservative activist Candace Owens and nearly broke the Internet on Wednesday sharing a photo of himself wearing one of the president’s “Make America Great Again” hats.

President Trump thanked West for his supportive comments and the rapper’s wife defended him against attacks on his character and mental state.

The Yeezy designer’s public show of support for independent thought and Trump has spurred some — like fellow Chicago crooner Chance the Rapper to shun conventional political thinking — to support or slam his beliefs.

Some celebrities responded to West’s support of Trump and free thinking with a mix of mockery and disdain. See their reactions below.

So, they’re streaming music in The Sunken Place?? That’s got Be where the audience @kanyewest is courting is gonna buy that new release!#shallwesavehim#hedon’twannabesaved — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 26, 2018

*Gets inspired

*Starts writing ‘Get Out 2’ https://t.co/zqOW6Xxx9v — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 25, 2018

Sign him onto your legal team. Think out the box. Y'all got this. #MAGA https://t.co/aTiYkgroW9 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 25, 2018

If you think Donald Trump is a good alternative to anything, you're out of your phucking tree. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 26, 2018

Wondering if Laura Ingraham will be telling him to shut up and rap on her show tonight. https://t.co/Kxh40eMHTj — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 25, 2018

This was the worst twitter day in twitter history. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 26, 2018

Did you see now Chance The has jumped in? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 26, 2018

Meek Mill was released from prison & Kanye continues to spiral out of control. Wendy has the latest details in Hot Topics. Keep Watching: https://t.co/yTStiu9zxg pic.twitter.com/Mz1HSSDbHg — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) April 25, 2018

Rich people supporting Trump isn't free thinking. It's just rich people being rich people, fucking the poor. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) April 25, 2018

It’s great to be a free thinker but that alone ain’t the point. If you’re freely thinking your way into dumb conclusions then color me not impressed. — Touré (@Toure) April 25, 2018

