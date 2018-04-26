Celebs Attack Kanye West over Pro-Trump Tweets: ‘Complete Freaking Lunatic’

by Jerome Hudson26 Apr 20180

A horde of Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter this week to slam Kanye West after the fashion designer and Grammy-winning rapper expressed love and support for President Donald Trump.

Comedian and former View co-host Rosie O’Donnell scolded West’s attempt to encourage people to challenge conventional thinking, warning him that President Trump is “a fucking moron kanye” and demanding he “wake from the illusion.”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn called West a “complete freaking lunatic” responding to a tweet in which President Trump celebrated West for tweeting his “signed” Make America Great Again hat.

Elsewhere, singer John Legend, a longtime collaborator with West, appeared to address Kanye West’s recent remarks about breaking mental prisons and President Trump.

“I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can’t be blind to the truth,” Legend wrote in a series of tweets. “The defining trait of Trump’s campaign and political profile was his embrace of white supremacy. He made it clear every time he spoke. Some serious cognitive dissonance to ignore that for the other x% you might find appealing. I guess I agree with >1% of anyone’s thoughts though.”

Rapper Snoop Dogg was more pointed in his attacks against West, captioning an Instagram post of the Chicago rapper wearing a MAGA hat, saying, “That mighty white of you Kanye.”

That’s mighty white of u Kanye. !Nigga if u don’t snap out of it Get out part 2

Kanye West has spent a week using his Twitter encouraged his nearly 30 million followers to challenge conventional thinking, reject groupthink. He sent social media into a frenzy when he praised black conservative activist Candace Owens and nearly broke the Internet on Wednesday sharing a photo of himself wearing one of the president’s “Make America Great Again” hats.

President Trump thanked West for his supportive comments and the rapper’s wife defended him against attacks on his character and mental state.

The Yeezy designer’s public show of support for independent thought and Trump has spurred some — like fellow Chicago crooner Chance the Rapper to shun conventional political thinking — to support or slam his beliefs.

Some celebrities responded to West’s support of Trump and free thinking with a mix of mockery and disdain. See their reactions below.

