Hollywood Reacts to Cosby Guilty Verdict: ‘About Damn Time’

by Jerome Hudson26 Apr 20180

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars took to social media on Thursday to express joy after legendary comedian turned disgraced TV icon Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault by a Pennsylvania jury at his sexual assault retrial.

Comedian Chelsea Handler used the opportunity to take a swipe at President Donald Trump.

“I wonder how long it’s going to take Trump to announce he’s going to pardon Bill Cosby,” Chandler quipped on Twitter.

The verdict, according to the Associated Press, “came after a two-week retrial in which prosecutors put five other women on the stand who testified that Cosby, married for 54 years, drugged and violated them, too. One of those women asked him through her tears, ‘You remember, don’t you, Mr. Cosby?'”

“The panel of seven men and five women reached a verdict after deliberating 14 hours over two days, vindicating prosecutors’ decision to retry Cosby after his first trial ended with a hung jury less than a year ago,” the AP reports.

“Cosby could get up to 10 years in prison on each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He is likely to get less than that under state sentencing guidelines, but given his age, even a modest term could mean he will die behind bars,” the AP reports.

