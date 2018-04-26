Hollywood Reacts to Cosby Guilty Verdict: ‘About Damn Time’

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars took to social media on Thursday to express joy after legendary comedian turned disgraced TV icon Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault by a Pennsylvania jury at his sexual assault retrial.

Comedian Chelsea Handler used the opportunity to take a swipe at President Donald Trump.

“I wonder how long it’s going to take Trump to announce he’s going to pardon Bill Cosby,” Chandler quipped on Twitter.

I wonder how long it’s going to take Trump to announce he’s going to pardon Bill Cosby. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 26, 2018

The verdict, according to the Associated Press, “came after a two-week retrial in which prosecutors put five other women on the stand who testified that Cosby, married for 54 years, drugged and violated them, too. One of those women asked him through her tears, ‘You remember, don’t you, Mr. Cosby?'”

“The panel of seven men and five women reached a verdict after deliberating 14 hours over two days, vindicating prosecutors’ decision to retry Cosby after his first trial ended with a hung jury less than a year ago,” the AP reports.

“Cosby could get up to 10 years in prison on each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He is likely to get less than that under state sentencing guidelines, but given his age, even a modest term could mean he will die behind bars,” the AP reports.

With Bill Cosby’s guilty verdict I hope these women find some peace and that all those who have not been able to find justice in other instances with other men have hope that they too will be heard. Zero tolerance of sexual harassment. #TimesUp https://t.co/5MHTsbp2Bz — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 26, 2018

The state of America is this- Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 26, 2018

The Cosby conviction is a resonant reminder that power and influence come with significant responsibility, and must never, ever be abused in an evolved society. Hopefully this is only the first step forward. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 26, 2018

I took down the picture of Bill Cosby because I didn’t want to see his face on my timeline. — Andie MacDowell (@AndieMacDowell3) April 26, 2018

Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexual Assault After Years of Accusations https://t.co/TKRBKN5Frb Hallelujah. It's about damn time. #FinallyHimToo And I hope Stormy wins and all the other women break those NDA's so all of these bastards fall down. — Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) April 26, 2018

Finally some justice for Bill Cosby’s victims. May they find a little #peace today. #GUILTY — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 26, 2018

ACCOUNTABILITY. This is the only way things will change. https://t.co/BzCBX0Zdh7 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) April 26, 2018

Just because you're rich and powerful doesn't mean another person’s body is automatically available for sex. Consent must be given.#BillCosby — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 26, 2018

I hope Eddie Murphy reaches out and scolds him for using "blue" words in his set. https://t.co/VvwI2AkEet — dax shepard (@daxshepard) April 26, 2018

More importantly, I haven't forgotten about the many women you assaulted and silenced with your power. Good riddance!!! https://t.co/PY4Dl0t1YS — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) April 26, 2018

So powerful. So happy and relieved for them. Justice. https://t.co/lFW3gqACmt — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 26, 2018

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson