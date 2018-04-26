Kanye West Vows to ‘Stand My Ground’ After John Legend Says He ‘Betrayed’ His Fans

Kanye West revealed a private conversation between himself and longtime collaborator and friend John Legend that revealed the rapper explaining that he’s not backing down from supporting President Donald Trump.

Legend, who also criticized West publicly on Twitter, sent a text message to the hip-hop mogul on Thursday telling him how many of West’s fans feel “betrayed” by his support for President Trump, because they know the “harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color.”

West posted Legend’s text on Twitter, along with his response:

West also posted Legend’s follow-up text:

After calling Legend’s appeal to his fans an attempt to use “fear” to control and manipulate his “free thought,” West proceeded to address Legend’s call for “empathy and context:”

I really appreciate this dialogue with John Legend because I'm actually very empathetic. Im still the kid from the telethon. I feel when people think of MAGA they don't think of empathy. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 26, 2018

This is year one. We can't ad empathy to MAGA by hating. We can only ad empathy with love and time and truly hearing all sides — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 26, 2018

On Wednesday, West tweeted that “the mob” could not make him “not love” Trump. The hip-hop star then asserted that while he doesn’t “agree with everything anyone does,” he will maintain his “right to independent thought:”

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

That tweet, and others, brought forth a torrent of scorn and criticism from Hollywood elites. Former View co-host Rosie O’Donnell ripped West for his support of independent thought, telling him that President Trump is “a fucking moron” and warning him to “wake from the illusion.”

hes a fucking moron kanye – wake from the illusion — ROSIE (@Rosie) April 25, 2018

In response to a tweet where President Trump lauded West for his “signed” Make America Great Again hat, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn called West a “complete freaking lunatic:”

It’s nice to see black people and white people coming together to be complete freaking lunatics. https://t.co/QaIs8LdPN4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2018

In addition, singer John Legend made what appeared to be references to West’s tweets about President Trump:

I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can't be blind to the truth. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

The defining trait of Trump's campaign and political profile was his embrace of white supremacy. He made it clear every time he spoke. Some serious cognitive dissonance to ignore that for the other x% you might find appealing. I guess I agree with >1% of anyone's thoughts though — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn