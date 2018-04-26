Grammy-Winning Singer Macy Gray Sports ‘Make Kanye Great Again’ Hat

Celebrated pop singer Macy Gray appeared to respond to Kanye West’s recent embrace of President Donald Trump on Thursday by wearing her own ‘Make Kanye Great Again’ cap.

The Grammy Award-winning singer posted the caption-less photo to her Instagram account — the post was met with overwhelming praise.

Gray’s MKGA hate photo comes after several celebrities scolded West for showing public support for President Trump, gestures that include wearing a Trump campaign ‘Make America Great Again’ cap, criticizing Barack Obama’s legacy in his hometown of Chicago, praising black conservative activist Candace Owen, and urging people to embrace a philosophy of “free thinking.”

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Hollywood elites such as Rosie O’Donnell, Snoop Dogg, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Legend all took to social media to criticize West, while Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn called him a “complete freaking lunatic.”

In December 2015, Gray released her own updated version of Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ that included defeating Donald Trump, the legalization of marijuana, universal health care, increased gun control, and greater efforts on the matter climate change. It’s unclear if the singer’s politics as they concern the president have changed.

