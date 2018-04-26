Nolte: Stephen Colbert Leads Social Justice Mob Against Kanye West

Stephen Colbert’s Wednesday night attack on Kanye West’s sanity, followed by the late-night host’s demand that the rap superstar stop praising Trump, might have been wrapped in humor, but these tactics are as old as the Democrat Party itself.

Although the approach has evolved over the centuries, Democrats have always sought to hold on to power by controlling, manipulating, and even threatening black Americans.

Today, as a means to keep blacks in their place and hold on to electoral power, Democrats do what Colbert did Tuesday night — use the weapons of ridicule and the threat of social ostracization to punish independent-thinking black men.

Sure, Colbert couches his venom in yuk-yuks, but the warning is clear.

Watch for yourself (starts at the one-minute mark):

[Partial Transcript]: The height of Kanye’s Trump praise has got to be when he tweeted “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.” Yes, we have the right to independent thought, and I independently think Kanye has lost his mind. You know what, Kanye, it is true. I am your brother, too. And brother-to-brother I just want to say put the phone down. You could have stopped at ten a.m. with [the tweet] “I’m nice at ping pong.”

As I said above, while the tactics wielded by Democrats have evolved, the goal is still the same. Because Kanye offered support to the sitting president of the United States who is not a Democrat, who is not approved by the establishment, Colbert used the power of his national television show, and the untold millions of corporate dollars that fund it, to smear Kanye as crazy (“lost his mind”) and to demand he shut up and stay in his place (“put the phone down,” unless you are going to tweet about ping pong).

Colbert is not just sending a message to Kanye, not just punishing the rap superstar with personal attacks, Colbert’s rhetorical whipping is a public one meant to send a message to other blacks to stay in their place.

Please note that Colbert is not responding to Kanye man-to-man, Colbert is not making an intellectual argument. Rather, Colbert’s response is to angrily lash out with ad hominem name-calling and an order to “shut up,” or else…

In other words, Colbert is not treating Kanye as a man, as an equal, but as a servant required to think, believe, vote, speak, and express himself in only the approved ways.

Kanye’s cultural power is enormous and what we are witnessing in real time is the Democrat Party’s worst nightmare come to life. There is simply no question that over the last 50 years Democrats have failed black America miserably, and having a cultural leader like Kanye point to this fact and argue forcefully and with compassion for an end to the group mentality that reliably delivers 90 percent of the black vote to Democrats despite their appalling track record, is a huge threat to the organized left’s power.

If the hold on the black votes Democrats believe they are entitled to, drops, even by even 10 or 20 points, the Party is doomed, which is why there is no length Democrats will not go to, no bottom they will not hit, to enforce groupthink within the black population.

Using some of the most racist stereotypes available, look at what Democrats and their allies in the establishment media have already done to Clarence Thomas (sexual predator), Herman Cain (sexual predator), Dr. Ben Carson (“Uncle Tom”).

And it is not just Colbert punishing Kanye… Look here, look at this attack by a white person in no less than the Washington Post, look here, here, here, here; look at this attack using Kanye’s own family, and another attack from a white man questioning Kanye’s mental health.

Another cultural superstar, Kim Kardashian, who happens to be Kanye’s wife, was outraged by these media attacks on Kanye’s mental stability to the point where she felt the need to hit back.

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary,” she wrote. “So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair.”

The media, of course, have no joined the Democrats as enforcers of groupthink. Stephen Colbert, a powerful white man, called a black crazy, told him to stop expressing himself, and the media laughs right along. Compare that to the media’s reaction when Laura Ingraham merely told LeBron James to “shut up and dribble.” She didn’t question his sanity.

The reason for this media double standard is obvious: Kanye is saying things a black man is not supposed to say, thinking things a black man is not supposed to think, expressing himself in ways that are forbidden if you are a black man.

Now I am asking you to take a breath, to clear your mind, and to think about the following….

What is Kanye guilty of?

What sin did he commit?

All he is doing is refusing to hate Trump, telling a truth about Obama, and calling for people to think for themselves, to expand their thought process. And look at the backlash.

This what happens, even to a Kanye West, when you become a threat to the Democrats’ electoral power, to the establishment. And as has been the case going back four-hundred years, this means you must be personally destroyed and made an example of.

