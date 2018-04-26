PHOTOS: How Melania Trump Glammed Up Her Birthday Week in High Fashion

When First Lady Melania Trump was in the White House, she designed a jewelry collection devoted to Paris, France, a city which she called home during her days as a model.

Mrs. Trump’s Paris-inspired jewelry collection featured affordable rings, watches, and earrings that all looked as though they’d been stolen from her own Parisian private collection.

That was Mrs. Trump’s last delve into French culture before her husband became president and she visited French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron last year, taking the country by storm in custom Hervé Pierre and an homage to French icon Christian Dior in a red Dior suit.

For her birthday week, Mrs. Trump traveled back to Paris, or rather, brought Paris to the White House.

The Macrons were in town for the Trump White House’s first state dinner, a fitting affair considering Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Macron share a close friendship as do their husbands.

And what else to do when the French are in town for your birthday week? Pile on the French luxury! You may be a Trump for life, but you’re only a First Lady once!

That’s exactly what Mrs. Trump did in an all-black ensemble. A Givenchy cape (to commemorate Mr. Givenchy who died last month), a Dolce & Gabbana dress, a Ralph Lauren satin cummerbund, a Dior crocodile clutch, and Christian Louboutin pumps. What more could a fashion enthusiast ask for from the country’s leading diplomat?

The next day, Mrs. Trump would solidify her spot as undoubtedly the most fashionable First Lady the country has ever seen. In contrast from the night before, Mrs. Trump stepped out in a stark white skirt suit by renowned American designer Michael Kors and to literally top the outfit off, a custom Hervé Pierre white wide brim hat.

It is the look that — like her Dolce & Gabbana flower coat from Sicily in 2017 — will live beyond her time as First Lady. And perhaps there is no better way to honor Paris than to have Hervé Pierre, Mrs. Trump’s French-American personal couturier, design the single most talked about accessory of the last five years.

Before the official state dinner, Mrs. Trump gave a glimpse into her soiree at the White House. Gold, gold, opulence, and more gold. It’s the staple and signature of Trump! And did we mention cherry blossoms?!

Mrs. Trump — planning the dinner on her own — brought a little bit of her home in New York City, Trump Tower, to the White House with the dim lit room, the gold-rimmed glasses, and the gold silverware. Over-the-top, but not gauche. This is the White House, honey.

Days before the state dinner, Hervé Pierre hinted to Vogue Editor Suzy Menkes that Mrs. Trump’s gown for the evening would be a clash between America and France.

“Let’s say that it’s going to be a Franco-American trip,” Pierre said.

Little did the public or fashion enthusiasts ever imagine that the First Lady would step out in none other than Chanel Haute Couture. The custom gown, easily the most extravagant frock Mrs. Trump has ever worn, dripped in gunmetal sequins, crystals, and Chantilly lace.

A devotion to Paris by Karl Lagerfeld (the creative director at Chanel), the fashion industry’s leading man.

The headlines from this week may have centered around French-American relations and the Macrons’ time in Washington, D.C., but for Mrs. Trump this was her ultimate birthday week, bringing Paris to the White House.

Happy birthday Mrs. Trump!