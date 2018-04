Sonnie Johnson has a news flash for you: Kanye was already a conservative. Guess what? There are a lot more in the hip-hop world than most conservatives realize.

Kanye didn’t take the red pill – the conservatives are the ones that need it! Listen up and pay attention.

