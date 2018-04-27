Chance the Rapper: Generations of Chicago Democrats Had ‘No Regard for Black Schools, Neighborhoods, or Lives’

Chicago-based rapper Chance the Rapper expressed his agreement with Kanye West’s recent criticism that Democrats have abandoned poor Chicago communities, while also distancing himself from President Donald Trump’s praise.

In a long statement posted on Twitter, Chance described Kanye West as “family,” but said that recent expression of support was being “used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement”:

Kanye West is not just a mentor or big homie to me. He’s my family. No matter how much I may disagree with him, it’s hard for me to watch people talk about someone I love — even if they were justified in doing so. I didn’t speak up because I agree with what Kanye had to say or cause I f— with Trump, I did it because I wanted to help my friend and cause I felt like I was being used to attack him. Unfortunately, my attempt to support Kanye is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement and I can’t sit by and let that happen either.

The statement came after he appeared to give his blessing to West’s recent embrace of President Trump, writing in a tweet that “black people don’t have to be Democrats,” which caused considerable anger among his fans and followers.

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Yet, in his latest comments, Chance distanced himself from Trump, who he claims has made a “career out of hatred, racism, and discrimination”:

I’d never support anyone who has made a career out of hatred, racism and discrimination. I’d never support someone who’d talk about Chicago as if it’s hell on earth and then take steps to make life harder here for the most disenfranchised among us. I understand why people are disappointed with my words, but I was raised to believe actions speak louder than words. So let my apology be seen in my future works, and let me make up for my poorly timed comments with immediate action and advocacy for those who need it most.

However, Chance the Rapper also spoke of the failure of Democratic politicians to improve lives in the city of Chicago, after West declared that Obama’s presidency had done nothing to improve the city:

My statement about black folk not having to be Democrats (though true) was a deflection from the real conversation and stemmed from a personal issue with the fact that Chicago has had generations of democratic officials with no investment or regard for black schools, neighborhoods, or black lives. But again, said that shit at the wrongest time.

Trump himself had initially thanked Kanye West and Chance for their comments, declaring they “really get it” and pointing to the latest unemployment statistics for black and Hispanic people.

Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

However, Chance the Rapper immediately dismissed Trump’s gratitude, simply replying: “Nah that aint it yo.”

Nah that aint it yo https://t.co/hqA1NYGxE2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

