Donald Trump: ‘Kanye West Has Performed a Great Service to the Black Community’

President Donald Trump praised rap superstar Kanye West for expressing his political views and encouraging Americans to think for themselves.

“Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump also thanked Chance the Rapper and Trump supporter Pastor Dr. Darrell Scott for speaking out.

“Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it,” he wrote, reminding followers that black and Hispanic unemployment in America was the lowest in history during his administration.

Trump’s praise of West comes after the Grammy-winner took to Twitter this week and expressed support for the president’s vision to make America great again.

On Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was unaware of any recent communications between President Trump and West.

“I don’t know of any conversation that they’ve had over the last week or so,” Sanders said when asked about the rapper during the White House press briefing.

Sanders said that she was only aware of West and Trump meeting at Trump Tower after the election.

“I’ll keep you posted if that changes at any time,” she added.