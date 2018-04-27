Report: Kanye West to Launch Star-Studded Initiative to Restore Poor Chicago Communities

TMZ reports:

Sources close to Kanye tell us the rapper created the idea of an organization called Donda Social a while ago, but it’s gained some serious momentum this week. We’re told the group’s focus will be in Chicago, in neighborhoods facing severe problems with housing, education, gun violence and drinking water.

Kanye’s friend and G.O.O.D. Music affiliate, Malik Yusef — who’s also involved in the project — tells us Kanye’s wrangled a group of A-Listers and close buds to help too. We’re told the celeb friends include Common, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Don C and several other Chicago natives.

The plan is for members of DS to physically visit the struggling areas, listen to the people and come up with real and practical solutions … and most importantly — money.