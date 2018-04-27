Report: Kanye West to Launch Star-Studded Initiative to Restore Poor Chicago Communities

Grammy-winning rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West is gearing up to launch an initiative to help revitalize the lives of hundreds of thousands of Chicago, Illinois, residents with the help of some of his celebrity friends, TMZ reports.
Sources close to Kanye tell us the rapper created the idea of an organization called Donda Social a while ago, but it’s gained some serious momentum this week. We’re told the group’s focus will be in Chicago, in neighborhoods facing severe problems with housing, education, gun violence and drinking water.
Kanye’s friend and G.O.O.D. Music affiliate, Malik Yusef — who’s also involved in the project — tells us Kanye’s wrangled a group of A-Listers and close buds to help too. We’re told the celeb friends include Common, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Don C and several other Chicago natives.
The plan is for members of DS to physically visit the struggling areas, listen to the people and come up with real and practical solutions … and most importantly — money.
Kanye West collaborator Malik Yusef reportedly said Chicago-based celebrities would also work “to change the political agenda in Chi-town” to make education, jobs, and gang violence a long-term priority for lawmakers.
The reported campaign comes on the heel of West’s weeklong tweet storm that saw the “Graduation” singer show support for President Donald Trump, take heat from Hollywood elites for encouraging his 27 million Twitter followers to challenged establishment thinking, and rocked and Make America Great Again hat.
An official announcement about West’s new initiative is reportedly imminent.
