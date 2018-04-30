Alyssa Milano Launches Petition Demanding VP Pence Skip NRA Convention

Hollywood actress and gun control activist Alyssa Milano has launched a petition demanding that Vice President Mike Pence skip the NRA’s upcoming annual meetings.

Pence is scheduled to speak at the NRA gathering on May 4.

The petition is posted on MoveOn. It suggests Pence’s willingness to speak at the NRA event demonstrates he is out of touch with the suffering of victims of “gun violence”:

It’s sad that Pence is so dismissive of the American lives lost in Las Vegas, Sutherland Springs, and Parkland—not to mention the thousands of people killed every month by gun violence. The majority of Americans want politicians to stop gun violence with common sense reforms. But rather than using his platform to advocate for peace and common sense safety, Mike Pence is rewarding extremists in the NRA.

It concludes by saying: “Enough! We must hold all politicians to basic standards of decency. Tell Mike Pence to drop out of the NRA’s convention and stand with the majority of Americans who want real action to end gun violence.”

Student gun control activist David Hogg seized on the petition, pushing it in Twitter on hopes of convincing Pence to cancel his speech:

Demand Mike Pence cancel his speech to the NRA convention on May 4 https://t.co/IBgOohJg0K @moveon — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 29, 2018

Hogg and Milano are both members of the “No Rifle Association initiative” (#NoRA), which will be protesting outside the NRA convention. Other celebrity members of the group include Alec Baldwin, Ashley Judd, Jimmy Kimmel, W. Kamau Bell, Don Cheadle, Minnie Driver, Jon Favreau, Nathan Fillion, Jordan Horowitz, Julianne Moore, Michael Moore, Patton Oswalt, Annabella Sciorra, Jill Soloway, and Amber Tamblyn.

Milano announced her decision to take part in the protests on May 5 and asked fellow gun control advocates to join her.

