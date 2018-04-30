Kanye West is ‘Inspired’ by Gun Control Activist Emma Gonzalez

Kanye West apparently shaved his head and tweeted a photo of it Saturday in tribute to Parkland school gun control activist Emma Gonzalez, who he called his “hero.”

Gonzalez emerged with fellow student David Hogg to call for new restrictions on the Second Amendment following the February 14 shooting in gun-free Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The gunman in that horrific shooting used a rifle he acquired via a background check at retail, yet Teen Vogue reported that Gonzalez used the heinous attack to push for background checks and regulations on gun shows. She also wants digitized purchase records for all gun purchases and an “assault weapon” background check that goes beyond the one already performed by the FBI.

West is now lauding Gonzalez as his “hero”:

my hero Emma Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/aSdFmraenU — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

He went so far as to apparently shave his head in honor of Gonzalez and posted a picture of himself on Twitter after showing his hairless head:

inspired by Emma pic.twitter.com/TiZMthLK92 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

Gonzalez didn’t respond directly to West but did post a photo of Tennessee Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr., captioning her tweet, “My hero.”

my hero James Shaw Jr. pic.twitter.com/BRnuYEURdv — Emma González (@Emma4Change) April 29, 2018

