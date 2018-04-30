Roseanne Barr Smacks Down ‘A**hole’ Michelle Wolf: ‘Comedy Comes From Love, Not Hate’

Actress Roseanne Bar smacked down comedienne Michelle Wolf, teaching her the three rules of comedy after Wolf’s disastrous display of vile jokes at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner.

Wolf’s traditional comedic “roast” attracted criticism from all sides of the political spectrum after she made several crude jokes ridiculing women working in President Donald Trump’s White House, including personally searing comments about Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ appearance.

One of Wolf’s routine’s most fervent critics was Barr, who argued that the dinner’s organizers were using “women to attack and bully women.” Barr then offered Wolf three rules for comedic performances.

“First rule of comedy: NEVER target someone more famous than U who is in the audience,” Barr wrote. “U will lose the entire crowd.”

“Second rule of comedy: comedy comes from LOVE, not from HATE! If u feel hate, you won’t get laughs,” she added.

“Third rule of comedy: the comic has to be the ‘asshole’ not the audience,'” Barr wrote.

“Note: these rules of comedy r my own-learned from bombing 10k times,” she added.

White House Correspondents Association president Margaret Talev later appeared apologetic over Wolf’s routine.

“Comedy is meant to be provocative,” Talev said. “My interest overwhelmingly was in unifying the country, and I understand that we may have fallen a little bit short on that goal.”

Barr, meanwhile, has recently experienced a resurgence in popularity following the successful reboot of her show 90’s family sitcom Roseanne, which is currently enjoying high ratings and praise within conservative circles for its promotion of traditional family values.

