Singer ‘Halsey’ Complains About ‘White People Shampoo’ In Hotels

Popular singer Halsey posted a controversial rant about the free “watered down white people shampoo” provided in hotels, Thursday, which she complained was not appropriate for “people of color.”

“I’ve been traveling for years now and it’s been so frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of color,” declared Halsey. “I can’t use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% of ur customers. Annoying.”

The post quickly received both support and criticism, prompting her to engage in several arguments.

After one user replied, “You are one of the white people sweetie,” the singer declared, “No. I am not.”

“How can u have lived ur entire life without knowing that people of color and white people require different hair care products,” she continued in another post. “Who knew me acknowledging that white hair care products are the national standard (while POC are confined to a tiny aisle) would piss so many people off… not sorry.”

“When u make white products the standard, it makes white the ‘normal’,” the singer proclaimed, adding, “I’m bothered by the idea white people are cool to participate in a luxury / convenience but POC cannot. It’s not about the shampoo. It’s a vehicle. Ur an idiot.”

