Snoop Dogg’s Cousin Daz Dillinger to Crip Gang Members: ‘F**K Kanye West Up’ if He Steps Foot in California

A former member of rapper Snoop Dogg’s 90s entourage known as Tha Dog Pound has called for gangsters to attack hip-hop star Kanye West for his support of President Donald Trump.

Daz Dillinger, Snoop Dogg’s cousin and collaborator on several 90’s era Dogg Pound hits, threatened Kanye on a since-deleted Instagram video.

Dillinger says in the video, “Better not ever see you in concert. Better not ever see you around the LBC. Better not ever see you around California. Stay in Calabasas, ya hear me? ‘Cuz we got a Crip alert for Kanye.”

The rapper issued a “national alert,” telling all his fellow Crip gang members to “fuck Kanye up” if they see him in California.

In one of Kanye’s two new releases, Ye vs The People, a song Kanye wrote for the purpose of opening a dialogue between different sides of the political spectrum, West includes the lyric: “Like a gang truce, the first Blood to shake the Crip’s hand.”

That attempt at analogizing peace between gangs, with peace between political opponents, appears to be what set Dillinger off. Dillinger’s more famous cousin, Snoop Dogg, has been feuding with Kanye West on Instagram ever since West first voiced support for Trump last week.

The threat from Dillinger – whose real name is Delmar Drew Arnaud — comes on the heels of West expressing support for President Trump’s vision to make America great again.

As of this writing, West has not directly addressed Dillinger’s threats.

