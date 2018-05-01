Celebrity Tributes Pour In for Cecile Richards as She Leaves Planned Parenthood

Celebrities have taken to Twitter to post farewells to Cecile Richards who stepped down as president and CEO of the nation’s largest provider of abortions.

New York gubernatorial candidate and former Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon wrote, “As a fiercely effective defender of reproductive rights, @CecileRichards has inspired so many of the thousands of women who are running for office this year for the first time, myself included.”

Archer and Criminal Minds star Aisha Tyler tweeted a message quoting Richards: “One of us can be dismissed. Two of us can be ignored. But together, we are a movement, and we are unstoppable.”

Using the hashtag #ThankYouCecile, stars are saying goodbye to Richards as she steps down as the head of Planned Parenthood — during her 12-year tenure leading the abortion giant, she oversaw some 3.8 million abortions.

“Today I’m celebrating @CecileRichards and all she has done over the last 12 years to fight for women’s health and rights and build a stronger progressive movement,” wrote Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman.

In her last speech as Planned Parenthood’s president, Richards addressed the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) where, as the American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) reports, she urged support for more webcam abortions in which women are able to abort their unborn babies without ever seeing a healthcare provider in person.

Planned Parenthood took in nearly $544 million in taxpayer funding last year, according to its latest annual report, and claims to be a “women’s healthcare” provider, though the number of many of its non-abortion services has been in decline. The abortion vendor also boosted its profits by $21 million – 27 percent – from the previous year.

The abortion chain states it has added two million supporters since Trump’s election in 2016, and now has a membership of 11.5 million. Richards – who has overseen the development of what she refers to as her “women’s healthcare” business into a political movement – has not rejected the notion that she will run for elected office herself.

“Never say never,” Richards has been telling talk show hosts questioning her intentions as she promotes her new book, Making Trouble.

Pro-life organizations have also tweeted their “farewells” to Richards:

“Under the leadership of Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood has grown to push one agenda – abortion above all else – while throwing aside any inkling of actual medical care,” Penny Nance, CEO and president of Concerned Women for America, said in a statement upon the announcement of Richards’ plan to resign her post in January.

Planned Parenthood’s “abortion above all else” narrative made headlines earlier this year when the organization condemned the House’s approval of a bill that would require abortionists to immediately provide emergency medical care to an infant born alive during an abortion.

Nance also observed that during Richards’ tenure, Planned Parenthood “has been exposed for refusing to report statutory rape and abuse, for aiding sex traffickers, for taking money to abort black babies, and for illegally profiting off of the body parts they have aborted.”