EXCLUSIVE – Jackie Mason: Supporting Trump Is the First Sane Thing Kanye Did

Legendary standup comic Jackie Mason, a staunch Trump supporter, found a way to roast both Kanye West and critics who are questioning the rapper’s mental stability for supporting President Trump.

Quipped Mason: “The whole media and Hollywood thinks Kanye West is crazy. They can’t find enough bad names to call him crazy because he is supporting Trump. The truth is just the opposite. I always thought that he was crazy before. This is the first time that he is making sense.”

Mason added for good measure: “I hear that Kanye West is supporting Trump because he himself wants to run for president in 2020. Now with Kim Kardashian as his wife, if he becomes president that would put two asses in the White House.”

Mason made his remarks during his regular routine on this reporter’s weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on AM 970 The Answer in New York and NewsTalk 990 AM in Philadelphia.

The comic then turned to late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert:

You see all these people on the late night shows? They are say Kanye is crazy. People who are calling him names are people like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel. These are the shows that nobody watches. Their whole audience is four and a half people. Nobody actually watches. People use them as a sleeping pills. The only problem is a sleeping pill takes about an hour to work. You turn on these shows and you fall asleep in one second.

