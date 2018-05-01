Kanye West Tweets Thomas Sowell Quotes

Dario Cantatore/Invision/AP
Dario Cantatore/Invision/AP

by John Nolte1 May 20180

Music superstar Kanye West received some Thomas Sowell quotes via a direct message from someone and then published them on his Twitter feed.

Though currently retired, or at least semi-retired, Sowell is well-known conservative intellectual, an eloquent and informed writer and academic on culture, economics, race, and the welfare state. Sowell also happens to be a black man.


