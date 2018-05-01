Kanye West: ‘Fake News’ Media is Like ‘Torture Porn’ for Losers

Worldwide cultural influencer and rap superstar Kanye West set himself free in a TMZ interview on Tuesday, saving his most scathing rebukes for the media.

“When they refer to fake news because it can be skewed and stuff, it is like the media and the liberals and the echo chamber and all that is having the most sore loss of all time,” West said in a wide-ranging talk with TMZ founder and host Harvey Levin.

The Grammy-winner said the media had become toxic especially when talking about President Donald Trump.

“It’s like torture porn,” Kanye West said. “We are going to keep showing you negative, negative, negative, negative, negative, when — these are human beings,” he said.

West appeared frustrated that the media was taking him out of context and attacking him for coming out and wearing one of Trump’s Make America Great Again campaign hats.

He said that his recent flood of free-speech was a result of feeling “connected with the universe.”

“Don’t try to ‘whacko-Jacko’ me for saying that, because that’s what the media is trying to do, they’re attacking me with these smoke screens that I am not going to fall for,” West said.

West took to Twitter on Tuesday to tweet a segment from his TMZ interview in which he declared how we will no longer be “controlled by the media.”