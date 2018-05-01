Kanye West: I Want to Apologize to George W. Bush for 2005 Comment

Kanye West revealed in a TMZ interview on Tuesday that he wanted to apologize to George W. Bush for saying in 2005 that the president did not care about black people in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Kanye West said he was always told not to apologize to Bush, but that he recently saw the former president pushing his father’s wheelchair at Barbara Bush’s funeral in March, and he felt sympathy for him.

“Do you know how bad I would want to go to George Bush and say I’m sorry for hurting you. I was an artist I was hurting when I went up to the telethon,” Kanye explained. “I said something in the moment, but when I look at you as a Dad, and a family member, I’m sorry for hurting you.”

West repeated in his interview with TMZ founder Harvey Levin that he wanted to treat people like humans and spread more love across the country.

“Does God want you to love everyone? … If you start thinking about love and start feeling love and thinking about forgiveness, then you can overcome things,” Kanye said.

Love has been the theme of Kanye’s recent free thought campaign, in which he’s challenging people to break free from there “thought prisons.”

The “808s & Heartbreak” singer also slammed the fake news media in his recent TMZ interview, referring to it as “torture porn” for losers.