Questlove Wears ‘Kanye Doesn’t Care About Black People’ T-Shirt

The Roots drummer and Tonight Show house band member Questlove was spotted at a recent concert wearing a T-shirt which read, “Kanye doesn’t care about black people.”

The sentiment isn’t surprising coming from Questlove, who has attacked West repeatedly on Twitter for his support of President Donald Trump.

Recently West tweeted that no “mob” could make him “not love” Trump. He also called Trump his “brother.”

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

The T-shirt, which Questlove wore to the Concert for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, is a remixed reference to Kanye West’s harsh denunciation of former President George W. Bush in 2005 during the recovery after Hurricane Katrina.

At the time, West said, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”

The T-shirt read, “This is an alt-right dream” in an arch around the center of the shirt.

Questlove also attacked Kanye in a recent interview with Buzzfeed, saying: “For the first time [yesterday] I thought I was done, and I went to sleep before midnight. I don’t like what I’m seeing.”

Kanye West has released two new songs dealing with backlash he’s received since tweeting his support of Trump: “Lift Yourself” and “Ye Vs The People.”

The latter, of which some lyrics analogizing political opponents with the Bloods and the Crips prompted rapper Daz Dillinger to issue a national call for Crips to attack Kanye West.

