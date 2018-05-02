‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Star Matt McGorry Arrested at Black Lives Matter Protest

Actor-activist Matt McGorry was arrested last month at a Black Lives Matter protest in Harlem, New York.

Law enforcement confirmed that McGorry, 32, was arrested on April 16th for walking on the road and deliberately blocking traffic as he marched with the Black Lives Matter affiliate group NYC Shut It Down near West 122nd Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem.

The How to Get Away with Murder star tweeted video of his arrest and noted that he was “released on the charge of disorderly conduct.”

Last Monday, 4/16/18, I was arrested and later released on the charge of disorderly conduct by the NYPD during a non-violent protest w/ @NYC_ShutItDown I wrote an article about it. Please read and RT. ❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/c0fnt0uAQI pic.twitter.com/wKcQvyhWCi — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) April 23, 2018

“This past Monday night, on April 16, 2018, I was arrested and later released on the charge of disorderly conduct by the NYPD during a non-violent protest,” McGorry wrote in a lengthy Medium post explaining his arrest and support for the movement.

“Monday was my fifth time marching with NYC Shut It Down since the direct action organization began a little over three years ago,” he revealed, adding that the group’s purpose was to “uplift the stories of Black and Brown people killed by the police.”

“In the age of Trump, the racist rhetoric of our country and the escalation of violence is suddenly highly visible to white folks in ways it never had been previously,” he continued.

The 32-year-old, who has also starred in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black, makes no secret of his left-wing leanings, describing himself on his Twitter bio as an “activist and intersectional feminist.”

In his most recent posts, McGorry brings attention to several left-wing talking points including “5 accidentally transphobic phrases allies use — and what to say instead,” and a call to action from the anti-sexual harassment movement Times Up.

“5 accidentally transphobic phrases allies use — and what to say instead” https://t.co/V4l8fU0IVD via @mashable — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) May 2, 2018

McGorry has also touted his gender activism, recently retweeting a video of himself at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego where he sought to welcome the recent wave of illegal immigrants trying to enter the United States.

Actor @MattMcGorry at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, walking to Mexico to welcome Central American migrants seeking asylum. A small crowd of caravan supporters starting to build here at the West Pedestrian Facility. pic.twitter.com/1Xfi1x0z15 — Amanda Brandeis (@10NewsBrandeis) April 29, 2018

