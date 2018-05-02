Rapper Daz Dillinger Interrogated by Police for Threatening Kanye West’s Life (VIDEO)

Los Angeles law enforcement officers have questioned rapper Daz Dillinger over threats he made to hip-hop star Kanye West on Instagram.

Dillinger posted a video in which he claimed police officers questioned him about his threats to West. In the video, Dillinger says that he’s lucky he didn’t have any illegal substances on his person when law enforcement stopped him.

He also asks whether Kris Kardashian, matriarch of the Kardashian family and Kanye West’s mother-in-law, called the police on him:

Dillinger issued a “crip alert” for Knaye on Monday, telling members of the notorious Los Angeles-based gang to “fuck Kanye up” whenever they get the chance:

While it’s not entirely clear what set Dillinger off, it appears that some lyrics in one of Kanye’s new tracks may have played a part.

In Kanye’s new song, Ye vs The People, a record Kanye wrote for the purpose of opening a dialogue between different sides of the political spectrum, West includes the lyric: “Like a gang truce, the first Blood to shake the Crip’s hand.”

Dillinger references the crips several times in his video.

West made headlines last week by tweeting his support and “love” for President Trump. The hip-hop star also said that he and Trump share “dragon energy,” and that there was nothing the “mob” could do to make him not love the president:

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kanye has said that he is not concerned about Dillinger’s threats.

