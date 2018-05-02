Sandra Bullock’s Stalker Dies After Police Standoff

A mentally ill man known to stalk actress Sandra Bullock died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police on Wednesday.

Joshua Corbett was sentenced to five years of probation for stalking and breaking into Bullock’s home in 2014. In addition, Corbett was sentenced to treatment in a mental health facility.

After Corbett’s release last June, a release that came earlier than Bullock expected, the Ocean’s 8 actress received a restraining order requiring that Corbett stay no less than 200 yards away from her until June of 2022.

While details about which portion of the restraining order Corbett violated are not known, according to TMZ, S.W.A.T. teams were called to Corbett’s residence on Wednesday morning to arrest him for violating terms of the restraining order.

However, instead of surrendering to authorities Corbett threatened the police and barricaded himself inside his residence, resulting in a standoff. A standoff which ended when Corbett shot himself.

Sandra Bullock, who’s at the forefront of the Time’s Up anti-sexual harassment and misconduct initiative, recently opened up about her experiences with sexual abuse.

“I can safely say there is not one person I know who hasn’t experienced some form of (harassment) or doesn’t know someone (it’s happened to),” she told InStyle. “It happened to me when I was 16. And you’re paralyzed to a degree, thinking, ‘Will anyone believe me?’ And at that time? No. Up until recently it was the victim who was shamed, not the perpetrator.”

“It’s easy to give money to people who are incredibly brave and outspoken,” said Bullock who donated $500,000 to the organization. “But Time’s Up is not just about the actors – it’s about the single mom who’s been abused, bullied, and sexually harassed and is just trying to make every day safe.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn