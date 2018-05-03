Kanye Effect: Black Male Approval of Trump Doubles in One Week

According to a Reuters poll, approval for President Trump has doubled between April 22 and April 29, from 11 percent to 22 percent.

The Daily Caller, which first unearthed this metric, suggests caution. Although that was the week music superstar Kanye West came out in support of Trump, the finding could also be statistical noise in a poll that only talked to 200 black men.

Trump’s overall approval among black Americans also nearly doubled, with a jump from 8.9 percent to 16.5 percent.

Another interesting metric was on the issue of “mixed feelings.” Opinions on Trump among black males were hardened on the 22nd when only 1.5 percent said they have “mixed feelings” on the president. A week later that number jumped to 7.1 percent, which would suggest Kanye West’s goal of unlocking the mind to see outside the Left’s Thought Plantation is reaching people.

Overall, these might seem like small shifts — 11 percent to 22 percent, or 8.9 percent to 16.5 percent. This looks like it is still an awfully low level of support. The truth, though, is that (if these numbers are more than just statistical noise), if there truly is an increase of support for Trump among black voters, even an increase that is half of what we are seeing here, the real world effect could be monumental.

We live in a 50/50 country where big elections are won and lost on the smallest of margins. Democrats maintain their coalition by cobbling countless coalitions. If just one of those coalitions, most especially black voters who reliable vote for Democrats in the 95 percent margin, crumbles even a little bit, the whole house of cards will come tumbling down.

And this is exactly why Kanye West is under such withering fire right now, in both the media and popular culture. West has the cultural power to break this coalition merely by saying what he has been saying, merely by questioning what he has described as the “slavery of the mind” when it comes to voting for Democrats. Therefore, before he can be allowed to break this hold, like Clarence Thomas, Herman Cain, and Ben Carson before him, West must be destroyed.

CNN anti-Trump activist Brian Stelter has already described West as a “gift to racists.”

This poll will only increase the personal attacks on West. And if West continues to hold his ground and if these numbers look the same come November, second only to Trump will West be targeted for annihilation.

If this poll is correct, it is not so much that Kanye West is changing minds, it is more that he is making it okay to admit what you believe. In other words, he is legitimizing a line of thought in black America that has been declared off limits. That, of course, terrifies the organized left and the media more than anything.

