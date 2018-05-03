Roseanne Barr: Kanye West Right About Obama Failing to Fix Chicago’s ‘Corrupt Establishment’

Roseanne Barr is offering her support of hip-hop star Kanye West, in his criticisms of former President Barack Obama’s inability to fix the vexing problem plaguing the city of Chicago.

On Thursday, Roseanne Barr took to Twitter to say that she agreed with Kanye when he said that, “nothing changed” for the better in Chicago after eight years of Barack Obama in the White House.

“@kanyewest is telling the truth about Rahm’s Chicago,” Barr wrote, according to TheWrap, before deleting her post. “[People] do not want to hear the truth — that Chicago could be a better city for its citizens, but the establishment is corrupted.”

Barr’s tweet is in response to West’s Tweet of last week, when he said, “Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed.

Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Roseanne followed up her tweet in support of Kanye, with a challenge, saying, “Let’s do something about #Chicago — all of us… instead of hurling insults and division,” Barr wrote. “Let’s try efficient government and unity JUST THIS ONCE!”

Both Barr and West have faced a torrent of criticism for their public support of President Trump.

