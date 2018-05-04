Kanye West’s Music Blacklisted by Detroit Radio Station

The growing attempt to personally destroy superstar Kanye West has moved to Detroit where a radio station has banned the superstar’s music.

The fallout continues against Kanye West is growing. Case in point, the hashtag #MuteKanye, which is part of a left-wing campaign to silence and marginalize West.

In the spirit of that movement, Detroit radio station 105.1 The Bounce has announced that going forward West’s music is blacklisted.

The announcement was made on Facebook by DJs BiGG and Shay Shay, who are hiding behind the comments West said about slavery being a “choice.”

“We feel like Kanye has gone too far with his latest statement declaring that ‘slavery was a choice.’ We are over it. We don’t want to hear Kanye’s music, we don’t want to play Kanye on our show, we don’t want to talk about Kanye anymore. So we are taking a stand and we aren’t playing his music anymore; we just are refusing to give him a platform,” the duo wrote on Facebook Thursday.

West has already explained (not that he should have had to) that he was talking about slavery of the mind, not slavery-slavery, but when you are up against the left-wing establishment — media, entertainment, political, academic — none of that matters.

History shows us that Kanye will be either destroyed and discredited for his ideological heresy.

West has not tweeted since May 2.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.