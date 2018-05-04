Judd Apatow Rages At NYT over Its Trump Coverage: ‘He Lied! Why Won’t You Say It!

Hollywood director-producer Judd Apatow posted a series of searing tweets roasting the New York Times for failing to call President Donald Trump a “liar” in its reporting.

“HE LIED!!! Why won’t you say it!! What is this “reversed his position” nonsense?” Apatow wrote in a tweet early Friday, responding to a Times report that said President Trump “reversed his position” about paying porn star Stormy Daniels. “Why do you soften the madness of this compulsive liar by calling lies reversals of positions??? !!!!!!!! A President who can’t stop lying is a big fucking story!!!!!!! Don’t hide it.”

In another tweet, Apatow posted the definition of Pathological lying.

“When does having a President who can’t stop lying become a gigantic story? Is it too esoteric a concept?,” he wrote. “Does it make journalists seem biased to say it loud and often? He is a compulsive liar. Every single thing he says should be in question. It’s not cute.”

“‘Revelations that conflicted with the versions of events…’ Please say lying,” the Girls producer wrote to Times reporter Peter Baker. “He had sex with a porn star. People lie to cover things like that up. It is a conscious lie. He lies to the American people every day. Thousands of times. It is a CONSCIOUS CHOICE TO DECEIVE.”

The 40-Year-Old Virgin director has long-criticized Trump. In another tweet, Apatow didn’t mince words in describing the president. “Trump is an evil dude,” he wrote. “He doesn’t care about the details which destroy people’s lives.”

