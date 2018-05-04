Rap star Snoop Dogg has attacked rap star and fashion mogul Kanye West over his recent political outbursts, declaring that he is “all white now.”

“The new. Kanye well allwhite now way to go dude,” the rapper wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of West with white skin.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr, is one of many celebrities to attack West over his seeming interest in conservatism, with the likes of John Legend, Samuel L. Jackson, and Kumail Nanjiani all expressing their disapproval.

West has attracted massive attention in recent weeks, after he praised President Donald Trump as well as black conservative activist Candace Owens, while also imploring black people to practice “free thinking” over following a group mentality.

On Tuesday, West also sparked widespread fury after suggesting that black people’s centuries of slavery sounded more like a “choice.”

It is not the first time that Snoop Dogg has hit out at West, having previously attacked him for wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

“That’s mighty white of u Kanye,” he wrote in another Instagram post. “!Nigga if u don’t snap out of it Get out part 2.”

However, Snoop Dogg himself has previously stirred his own political controversy, having released music videos where he is seen shooting a parody clown version of President Donald Trump, as well as an album artwork depicting him watching over Trump’s dead body.

