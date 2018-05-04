Stormy Daniels Goes After ‘Ignorant Tw*t’ Roseanne Barr

by Dylan Gwinn
4 May 2018

Porn star Stormy Daniels slammed Roseanne Barr on Twitter Friday, calling the actress an “ignorant twat” for saying that she had taken part in anal pornography.

The feud started when Barr made the claim that Daniels was “known for anal porn scenes:”

That shot from Barr prompted a response from Daniels in which she called Barr an “ignorant twat,” and made it clear that she doesn’t do anal sex scenes.

Roseanne, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, also called out the media in general, and CNN in particular for hyping the story of the porn actress’ alleged affair with the president.

“Follow @StormyDaniels so u can stay informed of what’s important in our country! thanks!” Barr tweeted.

Barr’s tweet went viral on social media. From there, Roseanne then directed her ire at CNN, calling Daniels the cable news network’s “big star attraction.”

Daniels, the porn actress who alleges that she had an affair with Trump, is suing the president to release her from an NDA she signed in October of 2016. In addition, Daniels is also suing President Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen for defamation.

Roseanne, the star of the resurgent sitcom which bears her name, has been an outspoken supporter of President Trump and fellow celebrity Trump supporter Kanye West.

