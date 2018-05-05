Celebrities Trash Trump’s NRA Speech: ‘What a Silly Cu*t’

by Jerome Hudson5 May 20180

Hollywood stars took to social media on Friday and took swipes at President Donald Trump during his fiery speech to the National Rifle Association Conference.

Actor Rob Delaney, star of Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster superhero flick Deadpool 2, called President Trump a “silly cunt.”

Anti-NRA activist and actress Alyssa Milano sent hundreds of tweets of people killed by guns and issued a call to action urging protesters to gather during Saturday’s events.

During his speech, President Trump fiercely defended the republic-old right of citizens to keep and bear arms and explained to the crowd how that right is bestowed to man from an almighty God.

“Your second amendment rights … will never, ever be under siege as long as I am president. … We believe that our liberty is a gift from our Creator, that no government can ever take it away,” President Trump told the packed audience.

““Like those early Texans, Americans will never surrender, ever, ever. We will never surrender. We will never give up our freedom. Americans were born free. We will live free and we will die free,” he said.

Below is a roundup of how Hollywood reacted to President Trump’s NRA speech.

