Celebrities Trash Trump’s NRA Speech: ‘What a Silly Cu*t’

Hollywood stars took to social media on Friday and took swipes at President Donald Trump during his fiery speech to the National Rifle Association Conference.

Actor Rob Delaney, star of Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster superhero flick Deadpool 2, called President Trump a “silly cunt.”

This is a funny video if you’ve ever been in, near, or heard of London & also useful if you don’t hate Trump enough already. What a silly cunt. https://t.co/JZKGxxjHt7 — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 5, 2018

Anti-NRA activist and actress Alyssa Milano sent hundreds of tweets of people killed by guns and issued a call to action urging protesters to gather during Saturday’s events.

During his speech, President Trump fiercely defended the republic-old right of citizens to keep and bear arms and explained to the crowd how that right is bestowed to man from an almighty God.

“Your second amendment rights … will never, ever be under siege as long as I am president. … We believe that our liberty is a gift from our Creator, that no government can ever take it away,” President Trump told the packed audience.

““Like those early Texans, Americans will never surrender, ever, ever. We will never surrender. We will never give up our freedom. Americans were born free. We will live free and we will die free,” he said.

Below is a roundup of how Hollywood reacted to President Trump’s NRA speech.

#DanaLoesch since you blocked me I thought I’d try this way. So… re: no banning of guns while non govt officials speak at the @nra event? NOPE. Seems your people are HAPPY to ride the coattails of the govt official’s protocol. Why is that? – @Everytown https://t.co/g0GfiHpDCV — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 4, 2018

I wanna watch a giant miscolored glistening toad burp up a ball of dead flies and swamp muck but I can’t find the footage so I’ll just watch Trump’s NRA speech instead. Same difference. — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) May 5, 2018

“While it’s secured by the Secret Service for the president & vice president, their rules apply.” – Jennifer Baker, NRA spokeswoman With all those good guys with guns slinkin’ around, Krusty & Mother’s Boy should be safe & comfy, amirite? And…but muh…muh 2nd amendment… https://t.co/M1pjxH9AEZ — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 4, 2018

He’s up to 4 now. https://t.co/ZrjR7FLB6l — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) May 4, 2018

Trump is speaking at the NRA conference. Feel angry? Help fight back. I'm matching every dollar donated to One Pulse For America, founded in the wake of the Pulse Nightclub massacre. Don't get angry, get active. https://t.co/i01Tznu5RS — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 4, 2018

