Award-Winning Director Carlos Carvalho Dies After Giraffe Head-Butts Him

Award-winning South African filmmaker Carlos Carvalho died on Wednesday after suffering a collision with a giraffe while shooting his latest feature film near Johannesburg.

Carvahlo, 47 and a father of two children, had been filming close-ups for an upcoming feature film at the Glen Africa Country Lodge when a bull giraffe named Gerald head-butted him by accident.

“When Carlos was standing in front of the giraffe, the animal spread its legs, bent its neck and swung its head at Carlos,” the lodge’s owner, Richard Brooker, told the Telegraph. “Gerald will remain at the lodge. He did nothing wrong.”

After the incident, Carvahlo was airlifted to a hospital in Johannesburg but later succumbed to his injuries. His production company, CallaCrew, announced his death in a Facebook post.

“It is with a very sad heart that we have to announce the passing of Carlos Carvalho‚ one of our favorite DOP’s,” the statement read. “Carlos was filming a feature at Glen Afric and had a fatal run-in with a giraffe on set.”

“He was flown to Milpark Hospital but succumbed to his injuries 20:50 last night,” it continued. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to Carlo’s family and friends during this very sad time. He will be sorely missed.”

Some of Carvalho’s achievements included Haskell Wexler Award for Best Cinematography at the 2014 Woodstock Film Festival Maverick Awards for his role as Director of Photography on the 2013 fantasy drama film The Forgotten Kingdom,

In 2003, he won the Silver Lion award at the Cannes Film Festival for his advert for children’s charity Childline.

