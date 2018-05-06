Dinesh D’Souza Slams ‘Leftist Weasels’ Silent over Rosie O’Donnell’s Dem Donation Violations

Conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza took to social media on Sunday and pointed out the overall media silence over a report that actress Rosie O’Donnell repeatedly violated Federal Election Commission rules.

The New York Post reported that O’Donnell, 56, repeatedly broke Federal Election Commission rules that prohibit individuals from giving over $2,700 to a candidate during a single election, as well as providing different New York addresses and multiple variations of her name.

“Five times more egregious than my case,” he responded to the report. “Now let’s see if Lady Justice is truly blind.”

In 2014, D’Souza was sentenced to five years of probation for violating campaign finance laws after he made several contributions to Republican Senatorial candidate Wendy Long campaign in the state of New York. D’Souza was later subject to an intense campaign of political persecution.

“I notice the leftist weasels who call me ‘felon’ have gone dead silent about Rosie committing 5 – yes five — campaign finance violations,” D’Souza later added.

In a statement to the Post, Rosie O’Donnell described her actions as “nothing nefarious,” adding that candidates “should refuse the money” if she surpassed the legal limit.

“I don’t look to see who I can donate most to … I just donate assuming they do not accept what is over the limit,” she said. “My anxiety is quelled by donating to those opposing trump [and] his agenda — especially at night — when most of these were placed.”

By Sunday evening, many of the largest mainstream media outlets including The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and ABC had chosen not to cover the story.

