Jim Carrey Art Roasts ‘Rotting’ Democratic Party

Actor Jim Carrey isn’t pledging full-fledged fealty to the Democrat Party with his latest primitive painting showing the carcass of a rotting donkey.

Jim Carrey has been consoling his extreme hate for the GOP and President Donald Trump by producing his primitive-style art, but the Liar, Liar star’s latest offering takes direct aim at those on the other side of the political aisle.

“And let’s not kid ourselves… rotting donkeys stink too. @DNC,” Carrey captioned his tweet of the rotting donkey.

And let’s not kid ourselves… rotting donkeys stink too. @DNC pic.twitter.com/h5VG6d8YO2 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 5, 2018

With his recent painting, Carrey joined rapper Kanye West in warning fans that the Democrat Party is not what it is cracked up to be.

The rotting donkey carcass is a companion piece to his version of a rotting elephant carcass, a “stench” which Carrey said, “can be unbearable.”

Elephants take a long time to decompose… and the stench can be unbearable. @GOP pic.twitter.com/g9nUN5lh66 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 5, 2018

Carrey recently took heat for creating a painting of a dead schoolgirl whose blood-soaked an American flag in an apparent reference to the shooting victims in Parkland, Florida.

The actor has come to rely only on Twitter for his social media presence. Early this year, Carrey announced he was boycotting Facebook after he accused the social media network of profiting from Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook pic.twitter.com/KHWgZzhhmp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 6, 2018

Carrey has created a huge number of politically-charged paintings over the last year, all shared on his Twitter account.

Ukraine stops investigating Manafort (who helped destroy their democracy, and maybe ours) in exchange for a missile shipment from Trump. Congrats America, we are now a global protection racket. #fuggedaboutit ;^ pic.twitter.com/7tGoG4ezq0 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 3, 2018

Ghouliani: Finally, a face we can trust! 8^¥ pic.twitter.com/IU1IG8sf0T — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 20, 2018

Carrey also recently shared a painting featuring the bloody deaths of President Trump’s sons Eric and Don, Jr.

