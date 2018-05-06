Rosie O’Donnell Made Several Illegally Over-Sized Campaign Donations to Democrats

Actress and comedienne Rosie O’Donnell exceeded the legal limit in donations to Democratic Party candidates, according to a New York Post analysis of her campaign filings.

The Post reported that O’Donnell, 56, repeatedly broke Federal Election Commission that prevents an individual from giving over $2,700 to a candidate at any single election.

“Nothing nefarious,” O’Donnell wrote in an email to the outlet. “I was not choosing to over donate.

“If 2700 is the cut off — [candidates] should refund the money,” the former View co-host wrote. “I don’t look to see who I can donate most to … I just donate assuming they do not accept what is over the limit.”

Some of O’Donnell’s donations include $4700 to Sen. Doug Jones in his Alabama Senate race against Judge Roy Moore, as well as $3,600 toward Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb in March’s special general election.

Other recipients include California Rep. Adam Schiff, and congressional candidates Lauren Wood and Omar Vaid in Illinois and New York, respectively.

According to campaign filings, O’Donnell gave over $90,000 in donations throughout the 2017-2018 election to 50 separate federal candidates and committees. She has also given at least $25,100 for local candidates since 2000, including a maximum donation of $4,950 to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“My anxiety is quelled by donating to those opposing trump [and] his agenda — especially at night — when most of these were placed,” she said.

O’Donnell, of course, is one of Hollywood’s most prominent anti-President Donald Trump and anti-Republican campaigners. Last year, she described everyone working under President Trump as a “Nazi.”

Following House Speaker Paul Ryan’s announcement last month that he would not run for re-election, O’Donnell declared that the Wisconsin representative is going “straight to hell.”

