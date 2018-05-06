Rosie O’Donnell Used 5 Addresses, 4 Names in Over-Sized Dem Donations

Rosie O’Donnell used several different New York addresses and marked down different variations of her name while donating a combined $5,400 in contributions over the limit to the five political candidates, federal filings show.

An analysis conducted by the New York Post presents potential legal trouble Rosie O’Donnell could face if authorities discover that the former View co-host used different variations of her name and different addresses to exceed the legal donation limit to the same political candidate.

According to the Post:

Filings show O’Donnell gave a combined $5,400 in contributions over the limit to the five candidates, and used five different New York addresses and four variations of her name.

Donors and political candidates are legally liable for overpayments. Monies exceeding the legal limit can be refunded. O’Donnell, who donated more than $90,000 during the 2017-2018 election cycle to 50 different federal candidates and committees, said she uses the online liberal fundraising platform ActBlue.

“My anxiety is quelled by donating to those opposing trump [and] his agenda — especially at night — when most of these were placed,” O’Donnell told the Post.

Asked about the outsized campaign donations, the actress appears to blame ActBlue, saying she assumed the liberal outfit automatically “limits donations to the max allowed.”

“Nothing nefarious,” O’Donnell said of her donations that came in excess of the lawful amount. “I was not choosing to over donate.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson