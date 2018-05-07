Alyssa Milano Releases ‘Gun Safety Bill of Rights’ Demanding ‘Equal Protection from Gun Violence

Hollywood actress and gun control proponent Alyssa Milano released a “Gun Safety Bill of Rights” via Twitter.

Milano’s document demands “equal protection from gun violence,” “retraining of…armed public officials to focus on de-escalation of conflict rather than the use of force,” and “legislative efforts” toward greater gun control.

In addition to making demands, the “Gun Safety Bill of Rights” also declares certain rights be recognized. The first right declared is “The right of all of us, including those of all races, religions, classes, creeds, gender identities, sexual identities, abilities, ages, and locations to equal protection from gun violence.”

Another right declared is “the right of all of our children to live free of gun violence — and to attend gun-free schools.”

There is no mention of the fact that Parkland was a gun-free school, as was Sandy Hook Elementary School and Columbine.

The “Gun Safety Bill of Rights” also warns of the power of the NRA, which it describes as being “armed with extraordinary power and political influence.”

The “Gun Safety Bill of Rights” is on NoRA letterhead. On April 20 Breitbart News reported the launch of NoRA, the “No Rifle Association initiative.” It is comprised of celebrities with deep pockets and student activists who enjoy the support of the establishment media.

Some of the celebrities connected to the NoRA include Hollywood heavyweights like Jimmy Kimmel, Ashley Judd, Don Cheadle, Minnie Driver, Jon Favreau, Nathan Fillion, Jordan Horowitz, Julianne Moore, Michael Moore, Patton Oswalt, Annabella Sciorra, Jill Soloway, and Constance Wu.

