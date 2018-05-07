Dinesh D’Souza: Rosie O’Donnell Broke the Law Five Times

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, who pled guilty in 2014 for an illegal campaign contribution, discussed reports that comedian Rosie O’Donnell exceeded the legal limit of $2,700 per candidate five times.

D’Souza said, “Well it, seems clear what from what we know that Rosie broke the law and she broke the law five times. So it’s in a sense an egregious violation. Now what makes it particularly sneaky on her part is that she used four different names and five different addresses. So it seems clear that she knew what she was doing and she was trying to cover her tracks.”

He continued, “Now, normally if these offenses occur a single time, particularly when there’s no corruption involved they don’t prosecute them. But they do prosecute repeat offenders, and it seems clear that Rosie, in this sense, is a repeat offender.”

