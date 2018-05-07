Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Unveils ‘Be Best’ Initiative in Ralph Lauren Leather Jacket

First Lady Melania Trump rocked a brown leather jacket as she unveiled her “Be Best” initiative in the Rose Garden at the White House on Monday.

Mrs. Trump chose an all American-style ensemble, pairing a Ralph Lauren trench leather jacket with a basic white skirt (most likely by her personal style adviser Hervé Pierre) and a matching pair of Christian Louboutin stilettos during a ceremony in the Rose Garden. The jacket retails for $5,990.

The last time Americans saw Mrs. Trump publicly was when she stunned the world in a custom Chanel Haute Couture gown at the first State Dinner at the Trump White House, as Breitbart News noted.