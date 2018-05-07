Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Unveils ‘Be Best’ Initiative in Ralph Lauren Leather Jacket

First Lady Melania Trump rocked a brown leather jacket as she unveiled her “Be Best” initiative in the Rose Garden at the White House on Monday.
Mrs. Trump chose an all American-style ensemble, pairing a Ralph Lauren trench leather jacket with a basic white skirt (most likely by her personal style adviser Hervé Pierre) and a matching pair of Christian Louboutin stilettos during a ceremony in the Rose Garden. The jacket retails for $5,990.
The last time Americans saw Mrs. Trump publicly was when she stunned the world in a custom Chanel Haute Couture gown at the first State Dinner at the Trump White House, as Breitbart News noted.
First lady Melania Trump arrives for her “Be Best” initiative event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Washington. Sixteen months into the president’s term, the first lady unveils plans for her initiatives to improve the well-being of children. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand together following Melania’s “Be Best” event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Washington. Sixteen months into the president’s term, Melania Trump unveils plans for her initiatives to improve the well-being of children. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
First lady Melania Trump arrives for her “Be Best” initiative event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House May 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump outlined her new initiatives, known as the Be Best program, during the event. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump announces her “Be Best” children’s initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, May 7, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump arrives in the Rose Garden to speak at the White House May 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump outlined her new initiatives, known as the Be Best program, during the event. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a proclamation for “National Be Best Day” after U.S. first lady Melania Trump spoke in the Rose Garden of the White House May 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Washington. The first lady gave her multipronged effort to promote the well-being of children a minimalist new motto: “BE BEST.” (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
