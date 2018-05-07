Report: Drunken Johnny Depp Attacks Crew Member On ‘LAbyrinth’ Film Set

Actor Johnny Depp launched a drunken attack on a crew member during filming for his upcoming film LAbyrinth, Page Six reports.

Depp, 54, allegedly grew angry with one of the film crew’s location managers after he was told that a filming permit had expired and they could no longer shoot scenes.

The manager, whose name was not mentioned, reportedly told Depp that they had reached their “last shot,” at which point Depp “got in the staffer’s face” and began yelling, “Who are you? You have no right!”

“I’m just doing my job,” the manager replied, at which point Depp reportedly “tried to punch him in the ribs” but failed to make impact.

“I’ll give you $100,000 to punch me right now,” Depp then yelled, before the alleged incident was broken up.

The film’s director, Brad Furman, later claimed that the incident was overblown and that Depp maintains the “utmost respect” for those working around him.

“Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists,” Furman said in a statement. “He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect. Movies can be stressful, and nonevents often become exaggerated. We all love stories — there isn’t one here.”

In recent years, there have been numerous reports of Depp appearing intoxicated at public events, with his ex-wife Amber Heard claiming he has “a long-held and widely-acknowledged public and private history of drug and alcohol abuse.”

Last year, it was reported that the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star had caused serious delays on the filming of Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales as a result of “excessive drinking” and “constant lateness.”

Depp’s latest film Labyrinth, set for release later this year, follows the actor who plays a disgraced LAPD detective attempting to solve the cases of rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. nearly 20 years after their murders.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.