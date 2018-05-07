Politically Tense Episode of ‘Roseanne’ to Feature Muslim Neighbors

An upcoming episode of the hit sitcom Roseanne will see the Connors become alarmed when a Muslim family moves in next door, but the ultimate lesson will be one of compassion and tolerance.

In the episode, the Connor family matriarch becomes alarmed over the Muslim neighbors and even assumes they are building a terrorist bomb out of the fertilizer piled outside their garage, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“What if this is a sleeper cell full of terrorists getting ready to blow up our neighborhood?” Roseanne asks her sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). “Any time something bad happens, it’s always somebody who lives next door to somebody.”

Roseanne’s suspicions grow to a fever pitch, before she finally begins to realize that the Muslim family is not the problem she imagined.

According to series co-executive producer, Dave Caplan, the entire episode was Roseanne’s idea. Indeed, Caplan insists that Roseanne made it point that her character realize and then confront her own past biases about Muslims.

“She wanted to get a comeuppance for her own bias, that was her idea,” Caplan said.

“I want poepie to laugh, that’s my main focus is that it’s funny, “Barr says. “And in the funny it’s kind of heartwarming. We find a way to cut to the humanity of each other. And I like that for my show.”

The episode featuring the Muslim family will air on ABC on Tuesday, April 8.

The re-booted sitcom has been a ratings juggernaut with its debut episode earning over 25 million viewers. And even with the inevitable fall off in numbers, Roseanne has still outperformed nearly every other show on TV.

Roseanne herself was even amused that her show outperformed the much-ballyhooed 60 Minutes interview with Trump accuser Stormy Daniels.

