PHOTOS: The Best and Worst Dressed from the 2018 Met Gala

Hollywood’s elite arrived on the red carpet for the Annual Costume Institute Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York. Though the Met Gala is the biggest annual fashion event, the fashion seems to have been left at home this year as there were only a handful of beautiful ensembles.

This year’s Met Gala is centered around the museum’s exhibit entitled “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” which features breathtaking garments from the Vatican and haute couture inspired by the Catholic Church. Here, Breitbart News breaks down the best and worst dressed of the 2018 Met Gala.

Worst Dressed: Katy Perry in Versace

Pop star Katy Perry seems to be trying her hardest to be more obnoxious than the unbearable Jennifer Lawrence. Katy arrived in a ridiculous St. Michael the Archangel Halloween costume. This is a FASHION gathering sweetheart, not trick-or-treating hour.

Best Dressed: Diane Kruger in Prabal Gurung

Actress Diane Kruger looked like Cinderella come to life in this Prabal Gurung blue creation that featured a long train and a delicate white veil. Stunning and impactful without looking like a clown (like Katy Perry did).

Worst Dressed: Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier

I’m expecting Madonna’s awful Met Gala red carpet look by Jean Paul Gaultier (one of the greats) to launch a Camille Paglia column about how the queen of pop is aging embarrassingly. When you think of Catholicism in fashion, you immediately imagine Madonna’s controversial tenure of shocking the public with sometimes sacrilegious messaging and imagery. She should have hit the nail on the head with this theme, but instead, Madonna looks like a washed-up, desperate housewife looking to get attention. And please stop with the botox!

Best Dressed: The Olsen Twins

For avid Fashion Notes readers, you will know that I am unapologetically obsessed with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and their empire of fashion that they’ve built. The reason they are going on my best-dressed list for this year’s Met Gala is not so much because they look divine, but because they once again have decided to ditch the theme of the event and simply wear what they want. They’ve done this at every Met Gala they’ve attended so far and I hope they continue to play by their own rules for years to come! I do adore their bohemian chic looks. Very regal.

Worst Dressed: Lana Del Rey in Gucci

Lana is my girl, but this look by Gucci is just no. Absolutely not. Never. Halloween, just like Katy Perry. Not cute. Not cute. Not cute. Even Gucci makes mistakes. Also, her hair… is that a wig from Party City?!

Best Dressed: Kendal Jenner in Off-White

Model Kendal Jenner’s Met Gala jumpsuit by Off-White is the embodiment of what this event and exhibition is about: Mixing the beauty of the Catholic Church with the designs of the fashion industry. A stunning, clean and crisp take on the papacy. Gorgeous!

Worst Dressed: Sarah Jessica Parker in Dolce & Gabbana

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker can generally pull off a big hat and extravagant ensemble. But, this Dolce & Gabbana hat and dress combo simply swamped the “Sex and the City” star. The puffy sleeves could have been chopped off and her hair should have been fully down in voluminous curls if she was going to wear a hat that large. Overall, this is a fail.

Best Dressed: Cindy Crawford in Versace

There is something refreshing about a 1990’s supermodel arriving to a fashion event in a slinky red gown when everyone around her is dressed in costumes. Cindy Crawford in this Versace number is the touch of sleek elegance that was needed at the Met Gala. Thank you.

Worst Dressed: Rihanna in Maison Margiela

Rihanna is the only woman left in the world who can pull off the avant-garde looks that she normally pulls off. However, at this year’s Met Gala, this Maison Margiela statement outfit was a miss. The hat is far too large, the skirt is far too short, and the jacket is far too bulky. This needs an editing eye and quick! The beadwork on this is absolutely incredible, nonetheless.

Best Dressed: Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Actress Zoë Kravitz in this black lace Saint Laurent gown is how it’s done. A nod to the Catholic Church without being sacrilegious or in poor taste. Stunning!

Best Dressed: Blake Lively in Atelier Versace

Actress Blake Lively was channeling her inner goddess when she arrived at the Met Gala in this Versace gown, appropriate for the Catholic-inspired occasion considering the Versace family is Catholic. Between her updo and ray-of-sunshine headpiece and the deep rich red gown, this is certainly an outfit that is nothing short of heavenly.