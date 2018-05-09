Barbra Streisand: Trump Iran Deal Withdrawal Will ‘Endanger the World’

Hollywood actress and pop icon Barbra Streisand suggested this week that President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United State from the Iran nuclear deal.

“Is this president this vindictive? Obviously!” Streisand said of Trump. “He would endanger the world with more nuclear weapons by pulling out of the Iran deal because of it and the GOP doesn’t blink!”

The Oscar-winner continued to offer her geopolitical analysis on the Obama-era agreement.

“Does Trump pull out of Iran deal because of his vindictiveness towards President Obama?” Streisand asked. “He weakens our alliances with Europe and encourages Iranian hardliners who want nuclear weapons.”

President Trump delivered a fiery speech on Tuesday, blasting the Iran deal which he promised during his campaign to withdraw the U.S. from.

“This was a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made,” Trump said. “It didn’t bring calm, it didn’t bring peace, and it never will.”

“America will not be held hostage to nuclear blackmail,” the president said, adding, “At the heart of the Iran deal was a giant fiction: That a murderous regime desired only a peaceful nuclear energy program. Today, we have definitive proof that this Iranian promise was a lie.”

