Colbert, Kimmel Lead Late-Night Meltdown over Iran Deal

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel lead the late-night host hysteria on Tuesday over President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United State from the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal.

“You literally just backed out of an American promise. That’s like saying, ‘I’m no longer denying my alcoholism. Let’s drink to that,'” Colbert belted, referencing President Trump’s remarks that Iran’s “promise” to only pursue “a peaceful nuclear energy program” was in fact “a lie.”

TONIGHT: President Trump, not one for empty threats, today announced he will keep a promise he made to break a promise America made. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/IsX5ZCc9zn — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 9, 2018

Elsewhere, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host hurled sexually explicit barbs at President Trump over the Iran deal withdrawal.

“He is so pleased with himself, pulling out of Obama’s deal,” Kimmel said. “The one time Trump should have pulled out, we ended up with Donald Jr. And now watching Donald Trump give this speech today was nothing short of fascinating.”

“Trump says that the Iran deal is a horrible, one-sided deal and never should have been made. I bet anything he hasn’t read one word of that deal, he knows none of the details,” Kimmel continued. “This is not a popular decision. Lawmakers from both parties spoke out against this. The British prime minister and French president said they regretted Trump’s choice. Even Russia said they were disappointed, though that is a lie — they love it. Trump said he will reimpose sanctions on Iran and, as a result, Iran says they will immediately resume enriching uranium. But Trump says if Iran doesn’t fall in line, look out.”

Over on TBS, Conan O’Brien cracked a Stormy Daniels joke — almost identical to Kimmel — about President Trump’s decision.

“Today, President Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal. Out of habit, after pulling out, Trump paid Iran $130,000,” the late-night host said.

NBC funnyman Seth Myers used Trump’s decision to mock his marriage to Melania Trump.

“President Trump today announced that he would pull out of the Iran deal and said, ‘When I make promises I keep them.’ Then Melania laughed so hard her mouth fell off,” Meyers said.

