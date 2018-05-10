Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Struts in Dior to Welcome Home Freed Americans

First Lady Melania Trump strutted in a Christian Dior suit alongside President Trump to welcome home three Americans who were successfully freed from North Korean prisons.
Mrs. Trump kept her ensemble subtle in a Dior checkered suit with wide-leg capris and a double-breasted, shrunken jacket. The suit was recycled from Mrs. Trump’s previous trip to Canada where she met Prince Harry of the United Kingdom.
The black and white suit was paired with a thin black belt, a black tee, and a pair of black suede Manolo Blahnik stilettos. Subtle yet fierce.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Md. to greet three Americans freed from captivity in North Korea, Thursday, May 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
