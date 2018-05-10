Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Struts in Dior to Welcome Home Freed Americans

First Lady Melania Trump strutted in a Christian Dior suit alongside President Trump to welcome home three Americans who were successfully freed from North Korean prisons.

Mrs. Trump kept her ensemble subtle in a Dior checkered suit with wide-leg capris and a double-breasted, shrunken jacket. The suit was recycled from Mrs. Trump’s previous trip to Canada where she met Prince Harry of the United Kingdom.

The black and white suit was paired with a thin black belt, a black tee, and a pair of black suede Manolo Blahnik stilettos. Subtle yet fierce.