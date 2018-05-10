Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld Blasts Germany’s Open Borders: ‘If This Keeps Up, I’ll Abandon German Citizenship’

Lagerfeld — who recently designed First Lady Melania Trump’s custom Chanel gown for the American-French state dinner — told the French newspaper Le Point that he would consider dropping his German citizenship if Merkel keeps allowing foreign nationals to enter the country in mass numbers.

Lagerfeld said:

“Did she really need to say it was necessary to welcome one million migrants at a time when France, which casts itself as the land of human rights, pledged to take in 30,000?” Lagerfeld said. … “If this keeps up, I’ll abandon German citizenship,” he continued.

The fashion icon called Merkel a “pastor’s daughter” who cannot “accept the evil that Germany carried out after 1933” and thus has attempted to make up for it by imposing a foreign population that now exceeds 11 percent in the European superpower.

Lagerfeld — whose comments fly in the face of many of his Hollywood counterparts, many of whom publicly promote open borders in America — previously blasted Merkel’s open borders policy saying, “One cannot – even if there are decades between them – kill millions of Jews and then bring millions of their worst enemies in their place.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.